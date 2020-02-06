Shelton Trails Committee work party Feb. 8

Shelton Trails Committee has planned a work party at the Pine Lake end of the Rec Path on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Shelton Trails Committee has planned a work party at the Pine Lake end of the Rec Path on Saturday, Feb. 8. Branches and briars have gradually been encroaching on the trail, and committee members plan to remove them and widen out the trail.

Those interested should meet at 9 a.m. at the Pine Lake kiosk (gps address 133 Shelton Avenue) Dress for the weather and wear sturdy work gloves. The committee brings a selection of tools, but people can bring their own loppers or brush cutters.

Work parties can count towards community service hours for students.

For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247. If the weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates.