Shelton Trails hike on Dec. 1

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its annual hike on the Turkey Trot Trail on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m.

The hike is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. A moderately easy two-mile loop with a steep hill or two, the Turkey Trot Trail passes through woods and around Silent Waters reservoir. The committee notes that the trail is not stroller-friendly. Kids and leashed pets are welcome.

Those planning to hike should meet at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot on Constitution Boulevard North. If weather is questionable, check the Hikes & Special Events page of the Shelton Trails blog at sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com for updates.

The Turkey Trot Trail is just one of Shelton’s many trails. To receive email notifications of future Shelton Trails Committee hikes and work parties, send your email address to sheltontrailscommittee@gmail.com.