Shelton Volunteer Spotlight: Cindy O’Neill Vitale

Shelton Volunteer Spotlight is a monthly feature spotlighting an individual who volunteers in the city to serve its residents.

Name: Cindy O’Neill Vitale

Where do you live? Fairfield

Where do you volunteer? Echo Hose Ambulance Corps

Why have you chosen to volunteer, and why did you choose this organization to volunteer your time? The high school I went to (a very long time ago) had a volunteer requirement for graduation. The program was called Love-In-Action, and we volunteered in several settings including; nursing homes, after-school care in underserved communities and reading to the blind. Volunteering became part of my personal foundation. Later in life I became involved in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Fairfield and decided to further advance my knowledge through an EMT program at Fairfield University. My instructors recommended volunteering and that led me to Echo Hose Ambulance. I have been a volunteer EMT-B at EHAC since 2009 and have met some of my best friends at EHAC.

Occupation? I am a mom, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a home chef, a volunteer, an EMS instructor, operations manager and chief executive officer of my family.

Who is the greatest influence in your life? My parents. They have taught me kindness, compassion, humility and to be confident in who I am.

What is your proudest accomplishment? We have a tight-knit family. Finding the work-life balance has not always been easy but we have found a way to help our children to be thoughtful, independent thinkers. Our proudest accomplishment is providing the foundation and support for our children to achieve their goals.

What is your most memorable moment during your service as a volunteer in Shelton? I cannot say that I have a most memorable moment, rather I have many moments. I work with volunteers that are passionate about the role EHAC plays in the community. There is a sense of camaraderie and friendship amongst the membership. I appreciate that every day is different and every day has learning experiences. EHAC is committed to offering continuing education for the membership and to the Shelton community. I am proud to be a member of the EHAC community.

What can you not live without? A good cup of coffee. Preferably dark roast, no milk, no sugar, just pure coffee.

What do you like best about the city of Shelton? I love the diversity of Shelton. There is something for everyone in Shelton; water access, hiking trails, public spaces, music, food and great coffee.