Shelton actors in St. Joseph’s ‘Hamlet’

Shelton residents, left to right, Hailey McKeon (Bernardo, Messenger, Player Queen), Morgan DeAngelo (Gravedigger, Fortinbras' Captain, Gentlewoman), and Kelly McSheery (Guildenstern) are featured in the St. Joseph High School Drama Club's production of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Shelton residents will be part of the St. Joseph High School Drama Club’s production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The Shelton residents who are part of the production are Hailey McKeon (who plays Barnardo, Messenger and Player Queen), Kelly McSherry (who plays Guildenstern), and Madison DeAngelo and Grace Pisanelli, members of the stage crew.