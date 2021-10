Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — The city is once again planning to show local men and women who are away on active duty in the armed forces during the coming Christmas season.

The city annually sends a small gift to these service men and women. Anyone wishing to participate can make a contribution. Those contributing are asked to make checks payable to “The Servicemen’s Christmas Fund” and send to the Finance Office, Shelton City Hall, 54 Hill St., Shelton, CT 06484.