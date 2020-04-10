Shelton agency offers telehealth services mental health, substance abuse clients

The Progressive Institute is offering telehealth services to support all its mental health and substance use disorder patients. The Progressive Institute is offering telehealth services to support all its mental health and substance use disorder patients. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton agency offers telehealth services mental health, substance abuse clients 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Shelton-based Progressive Institute has developed a suite of telehealth services to support all its mental health and substance use disorder patients.

As a provider of intensive outpatient patient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment, individual therapy and recovering coaching services, the Progressive Institute now offers all its patients the same services offered in the Shelton outpatient location using simple to use HIPAA-compliant telehealth and videoconferencing technology.

While social distancing is the essential new norm, institute officials believe connection is the key to a successful recovery plan.

“We are excited to offer this new level of care in a challenging and ever-changing healthcare landscape,” said Curt Kuliga, CEO and founder. “We strongly believe that human connection, whether in person or through telehealth technology, is an essential part of providing our patients with the personal and individualized care that our patients need and want to achieve and maintain sustained wellness throughout their recovery journey.”

Telehealth videoconferencing will allow patients to have access to group, individual, family and medication management sessions, in the event that they cannot visit the Shelton location. These services are available for intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP), Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Recovery Coaching effective immediately.

For any questions or to schedule an initial assessment, call 203-816-6424 or visit www.progressive-institute.com.