Shelton aims to highlight existing downtown parking
Shelton city officials will be adding lighting on utility poles at the Conti lot, a municipal parking area. Plans are also in place to repair stairs that lead from the lot to Howe Avenue. A gate that blocks access from the stairs to the Howe Avenue sidewalk will also be opened.
Shelton has reached an agreement with the gas company to lease space on the Eversource property, located across the street from Cedar Village at Carroll’s. Those additional 70 spaces would put the available parking spaces downtown at about 500, according to city officials.
SHELTON — City officials and local developers are working to alleviate concerns about the availability of downtown parking. And that begins, they say, with letting people know what already exists.
First and foremost is improving the lighting and access for those coming and going from their vehicles at what is known as the Conti lot, a municipal parking area next to the Conti building leased by the city.
