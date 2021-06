SHELTON — The East Village Park tennis, basketball and handball courts are getting a makeover.

The Board of Aldermen at its recent meeting approved $289,295 for the reconstruction work. Hinding Tennis has been selected to perform the work. Funding will be covered through the state’s Local Capital Improvements Program grant.

The work will mean reconstruction of four tennis courts, one basketball court and one practice area, according to documents submitted by Parks and Recreation Director Ron Herrick.

East Village Park presently has a running track, soccer field, softball fields, tennis courts and a tot playground.

In other business, the aldermen also approved $19,412.66 for an upgrade and repowering of the Shelton Fire Department’s Marine 4.

