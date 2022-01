SHELTON - City officials recently approved spending on new police vehicles, plans for renovating the high school stadium concession stand and improvements on city-owned property on Grove Street.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved allocating about $400,000 from aldermanic bonding to cover these items.

First, the board approved $336,798 for the purchase and retrofitting of six new police department vehicles. The six 2022 Dodge Durangos will cost $212,628, with the purchase and installation of radios, computers and graphics for the vehicles totaling another $124,170.

The board also approved $37,000 for additional renovations at 45 Grove St., property owned by the city. According to Mayor Mark Lauretti, the funding is for flooring, counters, doors and windows, cabinets, appliances, plumbing, and sheet rock.

This property was purchased in 2020, when Lauretti said the site could be used for needed parking at the nearby Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, located at 54 Grove St.

The building at 45 Grove St. was to be razed to create the new parking area for the cultural center, which houses Center Stage Theatre, Living Hope Church, the Registrar of Voters office, Team, Inc., Valley Regional Adult Education, and the Valley United Way.

The aldermen approved purchase of 45 Grove St. for $128,000 and the adjoining 0 Grove St. for $22,000 at the board’s meeting on May 14, 2020.

But Lauretti has since changed course on the property, board President John Anglace, Jr., said, because parking is not as much of an issue at the center. Anglace said the mayor’s plan is to renovate and rent the home on the site to generate revenue for the city.

If parking ever becomes an issue again at the center, Anglace said the site could then be turned to parking as originally planned.

Finally, the board passed $26,300 for engineering plans for refurbishment of the concession stand at Shelton High’s Finn Stadium.

The firm WBA Group, Inc. was hired to prepare plans for renovations to the concession stand, including expansion and updates to the existing concession room, construction of new restrooms and necessary roof work.

The improvements, according to WBA Group Inc.’s submission to the aldermen, will also bring the concession stand into ADA and health code requirements.

