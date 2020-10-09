Shelton aldermen set public hearing on ordinance changes
SHELTON — The Board of Aldermen have set a public hearing for Oct. 27 on amendments to city ordinances affecting fire department stipends and excavations.
The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.
The Board of Fire Commissioners submitted a change concerning fire department officers’ stipends that would remove four titles, a total of seven positions, with an increased cost of $1,000 annually.
The work of the removed positions will be assumed by the four assistant chiefs.
The new stipends would be for fire chief, $25,000; deputy fire chief, $15,000; assistant chief, $10,000; custodians, $5,000 each, and fire prevention coordinator, $5,000.
Eliminated would be quartermaster, recruitment officer and director of training, at $5,000 each, and four training assistants, at $1,000 each.
The second amendment calls for a $50 permit for all excavations, including the construction of a new driveway. Driveway replacement permit cost will be $25.
Those are increases over the present $25 permit fee for the excavation permit and $5 fee for driveway replacement permit.
