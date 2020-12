Contributed photo

SHELTON — The city will hold curbside Christmas tree pickup the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 15.

Tree pickup will be the same day as your scheduled trash pickup. Trees can also be brought to the transfer station Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or to the compost site Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. only between Jan. 11 and 15.