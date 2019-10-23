Shelton announces curbside leaf pickup schedule

The first citywide curbside collection of bagged leaves will begin on Monday, Nov. 4, and end on Friday, Nov. 8.

The last citywide curbside collection will begin on Monday, Dec. 2, and end on Friday, Dec. 6.

Only brown paper biodegradable bags will be picked up. Bagged leaves should be placed at the curbside on the regular trash collection day. Residents are asked to keep leaf bags apart from regular trash.

Bags should only contain leaves and not grass clippings, sticks and rocks. Bags containing these items will not be accepted and will be left at the curb.

In the event of a snowstorm, leaf bags should be left out at the curbside. They will be collected as soon as possible.

During the fall season, the compost site on Willoughby Road, next to Elizabeth Shelton School, will be open as follows, from Oct. 21 through Dec. 7:

* Monday through Friday - open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Saturdays - open 7 a.m. to noon

* Closed Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day).

Anyone bringing leaves to the compost site in containers other than biodegradable paper bags must remove nonconforming containers from the site. Residents are asked not to leave bags outside of the gate.