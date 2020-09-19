Shelton announces fall leaf collection schedule

SHELTON — The first citywide curbside collection of bagged leaves will run Nov. 2, through Nov. 6. The last collection will be the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

City officials said only brown paper biodegradable bags will be picked up. Bagged leaves should be placed at the curbside on the regular trash collection day.

Residents are asked to keep leaf bags apart from their regular trash. Bags should only contain leaves and not grass clippings, sticks and rocks. Bags containing these items will not be accepted and will be left at the curb.

If there is a snowstorm, leaf bags should be left out at the curbside. The bags will be collected as soon as possible.

During the fall season, the compost site on Willoughby Road, next to Elizabeth Shelton School, will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays starting Oct. 24 through Dec. 5. The compost site will be closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

Anyone bringing leaves to the compost site in containers other than biodegradable paper bags must remove nonconforming containers from the site. Residents are asked not to leave bags outside the gate.