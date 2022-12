SHELTON — A local developer has already scaled back plans for an apartment building off Old Bridgeport Avenue but now faces calls for an even smaller unit count.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, asked Ben Perry of S&G Shelton, LLC, to consider creating plans for a 37-unit apartment complex on property listed as 301 Old Bridgeport Ave., also known as 1 Sunwood Drive.

Perry, during the public hearing, presented his updated plans for 39 apartments in a 10,400-square-foot, three-and-half story structure. The plans also call for 81 parking spaces, some of which would be underground.

These plans reduced the unit count by four and also cut about 2,400 square feet from the overall structure to address concerns previously raised by commissioners about limited green space and density.

Zoning consultant Tony Panico suggested reducing the unit count to 37, which would allow for more green space while limiting the proposed building to three stories instead of 3.5.

Architect Pat Rose responded, saying that the developers settled on the new plan, with 39 units, because the size mirrored the apartment building that will be built across the street on property on which the old Hunan Pan restaurant was located.

The commission continued the public hearing on the plan, asking that the developers focus on adding green space to the site plan. The commissioners also asked that the developers examine adjustments to the design to eliminate two more units, in order, Panico said, to reduce the number of stories.

Attorney Dominick Thomas, representing S&G, said the developer would take the commissioners’ concerns into account but reminded them that any additional tweaks will impact the “economics” of the project.

Thomas said Perry has already agreed to set aside 10 percent of the units as affordable under state statute 8-30g plus make any necessary improvements to Sunwood Drive as required by the city engineer, all of which bring a financial burden.

Perry is seeking approval for a Planned Development District on the site, which has frontage on Old Bridgeport Avenue and Sunwood Drive. The property presently has a residence and two parking lots, which formerly provided extra parking for the restaurant across the street when it was open.

This would be the second such apartment proposal for this site. The first, submitted by GNK, LLC, in 2018, was met with opposition from some in the neighboring Sunwood Condominiums. Those plans were ultimately withdrawn.

This area of Old Bridgeport Avenue has become a zoning focus of late, as developer Jim Blakeman has plans before the Planning and Zoning Commission for an apartment building on the land with the vacant building that once housed Hunan Pan Restaurant., across the street from the 1 Sunwood Drive property.

For Perry, this would be his latest development. The other, which is ongoing, is The Crossroads, a 55-and-older active adult community, which he said would be the first such development built in the city since the 1970s.