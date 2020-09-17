Shelton approves absentee ballot costs for clerk’s office

SHELTON — The city clerk’s office expects to overspend its budget related to absentee ballots this year and the Board of Aldermen are ready for it.

City Clerk Marge Domorod, in a letter to the aldermen, stated that her office budgeted $7,500 overall, but the office spent $2,431 for the primary and anticipate spending an additional $9,900 for the presidential election in November.

Domorod said the November cost estimate comes from the postage for 22,000 absentee ballots — 80 percent of the total 26,927 voters registered as of Sept. 1.

The aldermen, at their meeting Tuesday, approved paying the over-expenditure to the city clerk’s printing and advertising budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The board stated it expects much or all of the overage to reimbursed by the state.

