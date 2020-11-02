Shelton arrest log

Shelton Police Shelton Police Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton arrest log 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Shelton police made the following arrests this past week.

* A 23-year-old Milford man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane and traveling unreasonably fast. He posted a $1,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 23.

* A 54-year-old city man was arrested at 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 31. He was charged with disorderly conduct. He received a $500 bond and was due in court Nov. 2.

* A 32-year-old Derby man faces a drunk driving charge, police said. He was arrested at 6:11 p.m. on Oct. 30 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive in a proper lane. He posted a $2,500 bond and is due in court Nov. 23.

* A 74-year-old city man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. He was arrested at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. He posted a $1,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 23.

* A 40-year-old city man faces several motor vehicle charges. He was arrested at 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Huntington Street. He was charged with evading responsibility, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to drive in a proper lane, driving under suspension, failure to obey a service brake system request. He received a $5,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 20.

* A 60-year-old city man was charged with a bias crime, police said. He was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at a Longbrook Avenue address on charges of third-degree intimidate due to bias and driving a motor vehicle while under suspension. He received a $1,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 20.

* A 35-year-old city woman was arrested for driving impaired, police said. She was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on Oct. 28 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive right. She posted a $500 bond and is due in court Nov. 20.

* A 32-year-old Derby man was arrested for violation of probation, police said. He was arrested at 4:34 p.m. on Oct. 28. He was released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 20.

* A 63-year-old city man was arrested on motor vehicle charges, police said. He was arrested at 1:38 p.m. on Oct. 28 on charges of failure to drive in a proper lane, traveling unreasonably fast and evading responsibility in a motor vehicle. He posted a $500 bond and is due in court Nov. 20.

* A 61-year-old man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was arrested at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, received a $500 bond and is due in court Nov. 20.

* A 29-year-old Plainville man faces a harassment charge, police said. The man was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 1 p.m. on Oct. 27. Police said he turned himself in after learning of a warrant for his arrest. He received a $1,250 bond on each charge and was to appear in court on Oct. 28.

* A 34-year-old city man was arrested on assault charges last week, police said. The man was arrested at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at a Longbrook Avenue address on charges of third-degree assault, third-degree assault of an elderly victim, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He received a $2,500 bond and was due in court Oct. 27.