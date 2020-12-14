Shelton arrest log: City man arrested on weapons possession charges

Shelton police made the following arrests last week:
* A 38-year-old city man was arrested on weapons charges on Dec. 10, police said. Police said the arrest stems from an incident in August at the man’s home. Police said, while at the residence, officers found that the man, a felon, was in possession of a semi-automatic rile and 9mm pistol. He was arrested for illegal possession of an assault weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 2.