Shelton arrest log: City man arrested on weapons possession charges

Shelton police made the following arrests last week:

* A 38-year-old city man was arrested on weapons charges on Dec. 10, police said. Police said the arrest stems from an incident in August at the man’s home. Police said, while at the residence, officers found that the man, a felon, was in possession of a semi-automatic rile and 9mm pistol. He was arrested for illegal possession of an assault weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 2.

* A 47-year-old New Haven man was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary charges, police said. The man was arrested on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at a West River Street address. He received a $10,000 bond and was due in court the day of his arrest.

* A 31-year-old city man was arrested on assault charges on Dec. 8, police said. Police said the man was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree assault of an elderly victim and disorderly conduct. He was arrested at 9:25 p.m. at his home. He received a $10,000 bond and was due in court Dec. 9.

* A Southington man was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 8, police said. The 26-year-old man was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at a Lazy Lane address. He received a $500 bond and was due in court Dec. 9.

* A 57-year-old city woman was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge on Dec. 8. She received a $500 bond and was due in court Dec. 9.

* A 61-year-old city man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge on Dec. 8. He received a $1,000 bond and was due in court on Dec. 9.

* A 57-year-old city woman was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge on Dec. 8. She was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 9.

* A Fairfield man was arrested for violating a protective order, police said. Police said the 45-year-old man was arrested at :4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at police headquarters. He received a $7,500 bond and was due in court Dec. 8.

* A 27-year-old Bronx, N.Y., man faces larceny charges, police said. Police said the man was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 at police headquarters. He was charged with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and criminal attempt to commit fourth-degree larceny. He posted a $5,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 27.