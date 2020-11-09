Shelton arrest log: Monroe man faces strangulation charge

Shelton police made the following arrests this past week.

A 36-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested on Nov. 8 on charges of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He received a $1,000 bond and was due in court Nov. 9.

A 38-year-old Bridgeport woman was arrested on charges of sixth-degree larceny and violation of a protective order. She was arrested at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 at a Kneen Street address. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

A 27-year-old Stratford man was arrested for driving under the influence, police said. Police arrested the man at 10:21 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Long Hill Cross Road and Bridgeport Avenue. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He posted a $500 bond and is due in court Nov. 25.

A 34-year-old Monroe man faces a host of charges after his arrest at 3:16 a.m. Nov. 6 at a Maple Avenue address. Police said the man was arrested on charges of third-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and first-degree violation of conditional release. He received a $1,000 bond on the disorderly conduct charge and a $50,000 bond on the violation of his conditional release. He was to appear in court the day of the arrest.

A 49-year-old Monroe man faces a motor vehicle charge, police said. Police said the man was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 5 at police headquarters on a charge of evading responsibility in a motor vehicle. He posted a $500 bond and is due in court on Nov. 25.

An 18-year-old New Haven man was arrested at 2:42 p.m. on Nov. 4 at police headquarters on charges of third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He received a $1,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 24.

A 40-year-old city man faces a fifth-degree larceny charge after his arrest Nov. 3 at a Todd Road address. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 24.

A 27-year-old city woman faces a risk of injury to a child charge after being arrested at her home about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. She received a $500 bond and was due in court Nov. 3.