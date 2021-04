SHELTON — Celine Rose Mariotti’s love of writing began in her childhood. But even as she dreamed of one day seeing her name in print, her submissions were passed over by 17 publishers before her first acceptance in 1991.

“This is really a story of perseverance,” Mariotti said. “I got so many rejections when I started. I was so frustrated that I stopped sending for a year and just began focusing on my work — revising, rewriting, getting it down perfect.”

These days, the Shelton resident has an international following, with her work appearing in literary magazines in the United States, India, Australia, England and Scotland.

Mariotti said her initial focus was writing poems and short stories which she started creating at 17.

"I was so determined … it was always my goal to get books and stories published,” Mariotti said. “The first time I saw my name in print, I was so elated, so happy. Every time it happens, it always feels like the first time again, every time.”

Born in Derby, Mariotti is a graduate of Sacred Heart University, where she majored in business administration with a minor in English.

Since her childhood, she said, “I’ve always loved writing.”

When she was a senior in high school, she began sending her work to publishers. Her first poem appeared in the magazine “Night Roses” in 1991. Her second poem appeared in “Green’s Magazine of Canada” that same year.

Mariotti worked with PCM Magazine in India for more than 15 years, writing columns in The Children’s Magazine of India about life in America.

She has also tried her hand at self-publishing, creating three poetry books, “Through Celine’s Eyes” and “Words of Inspiration” and “Red, White and Blue,” a collection of patriotic poems. She’s also penned a nonfiction book, “What Corporate America is Really All About.”

Much of her focus has been on children’s books: “Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?” and “The Ghost of Captain McGurvy.”

She’s also the author of the Rev. Castle series and Adventures on Capitol Hill series of mysteries and the science fiction works “The Atomic Soldiers” and “I Have a Friend on Jupiter.”

Her work has appeared in numerous magazine from “Hindu Young World” in India, “Freexpressions” in Australia,” “Atlantean Publishing” in England and “Quantum Leap” in Scotland. Many of her works have also been published as part of Goose River Press Anthology collections over the years.

For more information on Mariotti and her work, visit crmenterprises-homebusiness.com

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com