Shelton awakes to nearly full power Monday

Shelton firefighters from Engine 42 rescued a family of four from the second floor of their house after a large tree crashed through the roof. There were no injuries, but the damage prevented the family from reaching the stairs. less Shelton firefighters from Engine 42 rescued a family of four from the second floor of their house after a large tree crashed through the roof. There were no injuries, but the damage prevented the family from ... more Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton awakes to nearly full power Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The vast majority of residents awoke this morning with power — seven days after Tropical Storm Isaisis ravaged the state with high winds and rain.

The city Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said that all roads are now open, and United Illuminating has restored power to more than 97 percent of its customers, with only 525 households still in the dark.

From 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 through 5 a.m. the next day, Fire Marshal James Tortora said fire crews from Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to more than 150 calls for service.

After the storm blew through the afternoon of Aug. 4, Maglione said more than 12,000 residents and businesses were without power and more than 70 roads were blocked by trees, fallen wires and debris.

By Friday, Maglione said power had been restored to more than 7,200 customers. Only 4 percent were still in the dark Sunday afternoon.

“In the city of Shelton, UI did an outstanding job,” said Maglione.

UI, as well as Eversource, which still had some 88,000 without power statewide Monday morning, have faced criticism from residents and lawmakers alike for being unprepared for the tropical storm. Many residents and businesses were without power for days in the aftermath.

“It’s frustrating when you don’t see much progress, but it’s just as frustrating when there’s no communication,” said state Rep. Jason Perillo, R-113.

Gov. Ned Lamont has already called on the Public Utility Regulation Authority to investigate the power companies’ response and preparedness, and some lawmakers have called for the top executive at Eversource to resign in the midst of the restoration efforts.

“During Sandy, I received frequent, detailed restoration updates and I was able to pass that info along to residents,” said Perillo. “This time around, that info just wasn’t made available. There were some families, though, who experiences serious damage and lost a lot more than power and internet. My heart really goes out to them.”

Maglione said he understands the frustrations but said that the power companies have a priority list, with essential operations, such as police, fire and hospitals, first, followed by the circuits with the largest numbers of outages.

Maglione credited the teamwork between UI and the city’s public works department, which he said worked round the clock to open roads.

But Maglione said, while many escaped with only a few days without power, there were five homes that were destroyed during the storm.

“I’ve seen the damage from past storms … Gloria, Sandy … but this was something,” Maglione said about the tropical storm. “The damage done in four, five hours was widespread and significant. Our public works guys and emergency crews did an outstanding job.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com