Adam’s House / Contributed photo

SHELTON — Adam’s House is hosting a “Dancing with the Stars” event on Oct. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Birchwoods at Oak Lane in Woodbridge.

The benefit event will feature dinner, drinks, silent auction and music, with the highlight being a dance competition with six local community leaders teamed up with professional dancers to show off their routines, from rumba to chacha, disco to salsa, and everything in between.