Shelton-based Adam’s House plans busy fall season

Adam's House, located in Shelton, is the only curriculum-based grief support operation in the state.

To continue offering no-cost, grief support for children and families experiencing the loss of a loved-one, Shelton-based Adam’s House is offering numerous community events to help support its mission.

On Halloween weekend, Oct. 26 to 28, guests will have a chance at connecting with “the crossed-over” during Adam’s House’s group and private reading sessions with local mediums and tarot card readers at a “Speaking with Spirits” event. Ticket prices range from $40 to $150.

Adam's House will host the National Alliance for Grieving Children (NAGC) webcast titled “Ethical Considerations for Grief Support after a Traumatic Death" on Nov. 8. This event will feature leaders from the field of childhood bereavement. Professionals in funeral service, hospice care, health care, education, mental health, child welfare, clergy and bereavement support are all encouraged to attend. Thanks to sponsors Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home and Contractor Nation, this event is free, but preregistration is required. This conference also offers three CEUs for an additional fee.

Those wanting to volunteer and work with children can become a FIG (Friend In Grief). Training is Nov. 21 to 23, and participants must attend all three sessions to qualify as volunteers in our “Helping Hearts Heal” program. To register, go to http://bit.ly/AdamsHouse_Nov2019_FIG_training.

On “Giving Tuesday,” Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., Adam’s House’s annual signature shopping event Mistletoe and Margaritas is back. Local vendors can buy an exhibit table, and margaritas and food will be served while guests shop. Vendor registration is now open. Tickets for guests go on sale Monday, Oct. 28. For more information about these events and the organization’s services, visit: adamshousect.org or call 203-513-2808.

Adam’s House offers an eight-week, theme-based “Helping Hearts Heal” program, in which participants receive peer support, expression and positive-play, educational programming, and coping skills to overcome the loss of a loved one in a warm, caring atmosphere. Adam’s House is the only free-standing grief center in Fairfield County and is available to all Connecticut residents.