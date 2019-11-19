Shelton-based Bishop Wicke named best nursing home

Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center on the Wesley Village senior living campus in Shelton has not only been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes in the country for 2019-20, but also earned a Five-Star CMS designation and completed a deficiency-free state survey.

“We are extremely proud of our achievements,” said Debra Samorajczyk, administrator at Bishop Wicke.

“The staff at Bishop Wicke strive for excellence in the care provided to each resident, no matter how long they stay with us,” added Samorajczyk. “We understand the importance of getting to know who our patients and residents are, and what is important to them. With this knowledge, we can work with them to maximize positive outcomes.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks nearly 15,000 skilled nursing facilities each year, most homes received one of three ratings - high performing, average or below average - for both short-term rehabilitation and for long-term care. The ratings are based on U.S. News’s in-depth analysis of publicly available data, including information that is not factored into CMS’s star ratings. Unlike the star ratings, the U.S. News ratings recognize that patients undergoing relatively short-term rehabilitation have very different needs from those who require longer-term care.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to assist consumers as they go through the process of evaluating which nursing home would be the right fit for them or their loved ones.

The Nursing Home Compare site contains information on more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country - featuring a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between 1 and 5 stars. Nursing homes with 5 stars are considered to have an above-average quality and nursing homes with 1 star are considered to have a below-average quality.

Only the best 10% of facilities in each state receive a Five-Star rating.

Nursing homes participating in Medicare and Medicaid are required by federal law to undergo an annual survey and certification process regulated by a combination of state (Department of Health) and federal authorities (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)). Homes must be in substantial compliance with Medicare and Medicaid requirements, as well as state law.

The nursing home inspection is a rigorous review process conducted by the state. On average, skilled nursing facilities in Connecticut receive seven deficiencies per survey each year.

The Wesley Village Senior Living campus is located at 580 Long Hill Avenue in Shelton and is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization. The Wesley Village campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services. To learn more, visit www.umh.org/wesley-village.