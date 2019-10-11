Shelton-based DiMatteo foundation benefits area charities

Celebrating the success of the golf tournament are, left to right, Patrick A. Charmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Hospital; Rosemarie Esposito of Shelton, DiMatteo Group Tax and Accounting; Robert Lesko of Shelton, DiMatteo Insurance; Fred Serra of Shelton, Board Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley; Shaye Roscoe, CEO/Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley; Loretta Lesko of Shelton, DiMatteo Group Tax and Accounting; Roberta Cook of BH Care; Kim DiMatteo of Bethany, DiMatteo Insurance; John DiMatteo of Bethany, DiMatteo Group Financial Services; and Janet Hall, Senior Development Officer, Corporate and Foundation Relations at Griffin Hospital.

The 14th annual DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation golf tournament benefited three local nonprofits and was attended by 120 golfers at Oronoque Country Club in Stratford. Overall, this tournament has distributed $412,000 in contributions to 13 charities since its inception.

During this year’s tournament, the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation raised $36,000 and the following charities each received a $12,000 donation: the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley in Shelton, Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital in Derby and BHcare in Ansonia.

The foundation was established by the DiMatteo Group in Shelton more than 14 years ago as a tribute to Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo, company founder and their late father, who was battling cancer at the time.

Giving back to the community is part of the company’s mission. Founded more than 59 years ago, DiMatteo Group now includes three divisions - DiMatteo Insurance, an affiliate of Cross Insurance and managed by Kim DiMatteo of Bethany; DiMatteo Group Financial Services, headed up by Kim’s husband, John DiMatteo of Bethany; and DiMatteo Group Tax and Accounting, overseen by Rosemarie Esposito of Shelton. Other family members involved in the business include Loretta Lesko of Shelton, who is a partner in the tax business as well as a training supervisor in the insurance division. Her husband, Robert Lesko, specializes in insurance sales and is also a partner in the tax division.

“Our family foundation in conjunction with our golf tournament is committed to supporting organizations that benefit our family, clients and staff,” said John DiMatteo. “We have contributed to various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.”

A committee of 25 volunteers planned this golf tournament. The following volunteers were recognized: Shelton residents Lena DiMatteo, Rosemarie Esposito, Loretta Lesko, Robert Lesko, Nancy Opitz, Karen Minopoli, Maureen Yash,Jill Bruno, Frannie Leonard, Ann Mullen, Donna Farens, Rose Grzybala and Stephanie Zavadsky; Bethany residents John DiMatteo, Kim DiMatteo, Jessie DiMatteo and Michael DiMatteo; John Esposito of Middlebury; Morgan Spencer of Trumbull; Maria Rodrigues of Milford; Orange residents Sue Doolan and Jenna Goldwitz; Dana Drugo of Rowayton; Hannah Tricarico of Seymour; and Rebecca St. Germain of Vernon.

Many area companies and business associates of DiMatteo Group contributed to the tournament as sponsors. Top gold sponsors included DiMatteo Insurance, DiMatteo Group Financial Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance and MEGIN.

At the silver sponsor level, the following sponsors were Acadia Insurance, Beta Squared Lithography, BH Burke & Co., Commonwealth Cares Fund, Inc., DiMatteo Group Tax & Accounting Services, James Ingle of Houston, Texas, Selective Insurance, 3PL Worldwide, Viglione Heating & Cooling, Inc. and Preferred Tool & Die.

In-kind sponsors were Minuteman Press of Shelton for tee signs, Eric Lunt for the long drive entertainment, Safelite Auto Glass for the Break the Windshield Contest, and Park City Ford for the Hole in One Contest.

“Due to the community’s overwhelming generosity, this annual event is the major source of funding for our family foundation,” said Robert Lesko. “We want to personally thank all our friends, family and customers who have supported us over the past 14 years.”

The golf tournament previously supported the following nonprofits - Alliance for Prevention and Wellness, Valley Angels for Families, Project Purple, National Kidney Foundation, the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services, The Kennedy Center, St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services, St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, Juvenile Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Spooner House, Homes for the Brave Female Soldiers/Forgotten Heroes, and MovingWithHOPE.

Visit www.dimatteoinsurance.com for more information.