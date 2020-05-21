Shelton-based Recovery Network receives $4M grant

SHELTON — Recovery Network of Programs (RNP) will receive a $4 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. RNP is a behavioral healthcare organization that has been providing comprehensive services, including housing, substance use and mental health treatment for 48 years.

“Congratulations to RNP for being selected as a recipients of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant,” said Fourth District Congressman Jim Himes, who announced the grant Friday.

“RNP’s work in our community is crucial, especially now, when social distancing and isolation puts more stress on individuals with mental health and substance abuse conditions,” added Himes.

Himes said he hoped to continue working alongside RNP, other community organizations, and state and local governments to strengthen the southwest Connecticut community.

“RNP is thrilled to be awarded this new funding to further enhance and expand integrated and comprehensive care to both adults and children in the Greater Bridgeport Area,” said Jennifer Kolakowski, CEO of RNP. “This is a huge milestone and achievement for RNP and will have a profound, lasting impact for individuals, children, and families. I’d like to thank Congressman Himes for the help and support he’s provided to Recovery Network of Programs.”

The $4 million will be distributed over two years and will expand and improve many of the following essential services:

· Mental health and substance use disorder treatment

· Medication-assisted treatment

· Critical crisis care for children and adults, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

· Expansion of primary care provided on site

· Comprehensive mental health services provided in the community

· Expansion of recovery coach and peer support services

· Smoking cessation services as well as holistic health and wellness activities

According to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the purpose of this program is to increase access to and improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder treatment services through the expansion of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs).