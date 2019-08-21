Shelton-based Talalay turns to industry vet, daughter of founder

Maureen Coffey, the daughter of the founder of Latex Foam Products, predecessor to Shelton-based Talalay Global, has rejoined the company in the newly created position of director of international sales.

Coffey, whose father Bill Coffey founded the company in 1975, worked for Latex Foam Products for 25 years in a variety of sales and customer service posts before leaving the company in 2012. Her new responsibilities include international OEM sales and OEM pillow sales in the U.S. and abroad. She also is Talalay Global’s liaison with Eclipse International, which produces the Pure Talalay Bliss line as part of strategic partnership agreement signed last year.

In her previous stint at Latex Foam Products, she held positions in customer service, international sales, northeastern U.S. sales, and was sales manager for Pure Talalay Bliss.

Since leaving the company in 2012, Coffey has done volunteer work for numerous non-profit organizations in Connecticut including Griffin Hospital’s Development Board, TEAM, a social service organization and Maureen currently serves as Inaugural Chair of Women United, a division of United Way.

Her father retired from the company in 2003 and died in 2007 at age 80. Two of her brothers, Richard and John Coffey, also were involved in the business for many years.

“Maureen is a true treasure and a wonderful ambassador for our company,” said Talalay Global CEO Marc Navarre. “I could not be more pleased to have Maureen back on our team. Her enthusiasm, industry knowledge and deep customer relationships are already reaping benefits.

“The management team that Marc has assembled is a very smart, creative group of people that are committed to strengthening Talalay Global’s foundation and insuring a strong future,” added Coffey. “Latex is in my blood. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to come back and help grow the business, and I have been humbled by the response from my former customers and from the employees at our factory.”

Talalay Global is the only U.S. manufacturer of Talalay latex mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows, which are sold under many leading brand names through strategic business partners. In addition to the all-natural Juvea pillow line, the company owns Pure Talalay Bliss, which sells luxury finished mattresses and pillows to mattress specialty stores and home furnishings retailers.

Talalay Global is the only U.S. manufacturer of Talalay latex mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows, which are sold under many leading brand names through strategic business partners. In addition to the all-natural Juvea pillow line, the company owns Pure Talalay Bliss, which sells luxury finished mattresses and pillows to mattress specialty stores and home furnishings retailers.