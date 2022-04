SHELTON — Adam’s House, a grief education and support center in Shelton, will be hosting numerous events to coincide with ‘The Great Give’ on May 4 and 5, a 36-hour online giving event sponsored by The Valley Community Foundation.

Adam’s House is open to serve bereaved children ages 5 to 18 and their caregivers, in the form of an eight-week peer support group called ‘Helping Hearts Heal,’ which is offered free of charge.

“With the dramatic increase in families seeking our program due to COVID losses, the funds we raise during ‘The Great Give’ are more crucial than ever for us to continue to offer our services at no-cost to grieving Connecticut residents,” said Allison Wysota, Adam’s House Executive Director.

“We are confident that with the help of our supporters, volunteers, board members and donors, every dollar they donate will help us attain our $40,000 goal,” she added.

The giving event begins at 8 a.m. on May 4, and Valley Independent Sentinel will interview Select Staff and Board members via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. From 3 to 5 p.m., community members invited to meet staff, tour Adam’s House and learn more about its free services

On May 5, Celebrate Shelton will host a Facebook Live from Adam’s House at 10 a.m. to promote the Mamas & Mimosas event occurring on May 7. At 4:30 p.m., BringTheHoopla will be hosting an educational exercise program at the center. Pre-registration is required at www.adamshousect.org

Adam’s House will host Mamas & Mimosas, a Celebrate Shelton event, on May 7 from 10 to 3 p.m. This specialty shopping and wellness experience boasts more than 25 artisan vendors, live music, bar and specialty drinks, beauty services and wellness workshops.

Supporters who donate $100 or more to Adam’s House during ‘The Great Give’ will be given exclusive early entry at 930 a.m., the suggestion donation of $10 will be waived, and they will receive priority registration for all services. For more information, visit www.adamshousect.org/mamas

A percentage of all gifts will be matched by the Valley Community Foundation and are 100 percent tax deductible. Those who are interested in supporting Adam’s House for ‘The Great Give’ initiative can visit www.adamshousect.org/gg22