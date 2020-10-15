Shelton-based non-profit’s Mistletoe & Margaritas benefit going virtual

SHELTON — Tickets are now on sale for Adam’s House sixth annual Mistletoe and Margaritas Giving Tuesday shopping event, which this year will be held virtually from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

The fundraiser, which will feature small businesses, vendors, artists and crafters, benefits Adam's House, a Shelton-based non-profit grief and loss education center that provides free bereavement support for Connecticut children and their families.

“We have been working hard to create an unforgettable, customizable shopping experience for you that includes the best vendors, raffle prizes, a cocktail party, local music, comedic entertainment and much more,” Allison Wysota, executive director at Adam’s House, said.

“Mistletoe and Margaritas will be completely interactive and completely different than any other event you’ve ever attended,” she said.

VIP ticket buyers get a chance to win an PlayStation 4 package that includes: a console; games Concrete Genie, Knack, Knack 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man; a PlayStation Carry Bag, PlayStation Sweatshirt, T-shirt and S'well Bottle — a $500 value.

Tickets cost $10 for general admission, $25 for VIP. Ticket holders will also have opportunities for holiday and wellness workshops and interact with vendors and sponsors through live demos and Q&A sessions. Tickets can be purchased online at Adam’s House website, http://www.AdamsHouseCT.org

All ticket sales from Mistletoe and Margaritas benefit Adam’s House grief education and peer support programs for children and teens.