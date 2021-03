SHELTON — The pandemic cannot stop the high school boys’ lacrosse team’s fundraising efforts.

The team will be holding a clothing drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 in the back lot of the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

The clothing drive is run by Pay It Forward Recycling, which donates to local charities. The money raised will be used to pay for scholarships, the team’s year-end banquet and senior night.

This is the first year the team will be holding a clothing drive. Several other fundraisers had to be canceled because of the pandemic, forcing the shift to the clothing drive.

Because of pandemic restrictions, no household items can be accepted.

Pick up is available by emailing sheltonlaxclub@gmail.com.

