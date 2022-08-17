Shelton business expands operation as requests for service grow

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Children’s ability to master communication is significant in their development, and one Shelton speech and therapy operation has expanded to meet that ever-growing need.
As families learn more about the benefits of pediatric speech and occupational therapies, the Speech Pathology Group and Rehab Services of CT has seen a jump in requests for service, leading the business to expand its staff and relocate to larger space at 10 Progress Drive.