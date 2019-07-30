Shelton business hoping to bring better sleep

The process used to create JUVEA, uniquely crafted, plant-based pillows. The process used to create JUVEA, uniquely crafted, plant-based pillows. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton business hoping to bring better sleep 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

New JUVEA, the latest creation of Shelton-based Talalay Global, is among the growing premium bedding products category, according to its company executives, with uniquely crafted, plant-based pillows that deliver what the company calls rejuvenating sleep for enhanced health and well-being.

Made from all natural latex, which is sustainably harvested from the hevea (rubber) tree, Talalay Global CEO Marc Navarre said JUVEA offers distinct advantages to other pillows, including superior breathability, buoyancy and support, while also being anti-allergy, mold and mite resistant.

“We’re thrilled to bring relief to millions of consumers struggling to find the best pillow that will make them feel rejuvenated in the morning,” said Navarre. “JUVEA fills a major gap in today’s bedding and sleep-aid categories with a sustainably-produced, all-natural, non-toxic pillow that provides responsive support and pressure relief night after night.”

Founded more than 35 years ago, Talalay Global is the world’s largest producer of Talalay latex, and the only Talalay manufacturer in North America of Talalay latex mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows, which are sold under many leading brand names through strategic business partners. Navarre said Talalay latex sleep products provide a unique feel of comfort and support by gently conforming to body contours, while providing a naturally resilient and healthy sleep environment.

As the name implies, Navarre said JUVEA is derived from two words — rejuvenation and hevea. Unlike other types of pillows — such as feather-based down, petroleum-based down alternative, or synthetic foam and memory pillows - JUVEA pillows are purely based on liquid latex, a type of natural resin or sap that flows from the hevea tree.

According to company executives, this plant-based ingredient is expertly crafted into exceptionally buoyant and breathable pillows utilizing a meticulous 7-step Talalay latex process at the Shelton facility.

First, the liquid latex is poured into molds and then vacuumed in a manner that evenly distributes the latex for density control. Next, the material undergoes flash freezing, which prevents particles from settling and ensures consistent cell structure. Then the pillows are heated, followed by a multiple rinse in fresh water to gently remove allergen proteins. Once dried, the pillows are carefully tested with infrared scanning to ensure that each one meets JUVEA’s stringent quality standards, the company said.

“Down pillows derived from animal feathers are notorious for retaining heat, can trigger allergies, and do not hold their shape well,” said Navarre. “Alternatives to down, including memory foam pillows, are also not breathable, are not environmentally friendly, and can collapse over time. When properly crafted without taking short-cuts in the manufacturing process, all-natural latex pillows check all the boxes on what’s needed to sleep well, and with a peace of mind that we’re doing something good for ourselves, our family, and our planet.”

JUVEA’s temperature regulating, certified baby-safe (OEKO-TEX Class 1), durable, and 100 percent natural pillows are offered in three densities — high loft density for back and side sleepers, low loft density for stomach and side sleepers, and a shapeable pillow option that can be used by all types of sleepers.

JUVEA pillows are available in both king size, and standard/queen size, as well as with four different pillow covers. For more information, visit www.juvea.com.