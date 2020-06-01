Shelton car caravan celebrates an 85th birthday

Social distancing rules did not stop dozens of friends and family from driving by Bob Lally’s Brownson Road home on May 24, honking car horns and hollering Happy Birthday. Social distancing rules did not stop dozens of friends and family from driving by Bob Lally’s Brownson Road home on May 24, honking car horns and hollering Happy Birthday. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton car caravan celebrates an 85th birthday 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The coronavirus pandemic could not stop Bob Lally’s birthday bash.

Lally, the city’s deputy registrar of voters, stood outside his Brownson Road home on May 24, celebrated his 85th birthday as a wave to some 75 vehicles passing by, honking their horns and hollering Happy Birthday.

The party was planned by his daughter, Kathy, and his granddaughter, Morgan.

Vehicles were decorated with streamers and balloons to honor the special day.

Cindy Barbian, who works at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop and Food Bank where Lally is on the board of directors, said with the restrictions associated with social distancing, his family felt this would “lift his spirits and show him some love.”

A Shelton resident for more than 50 years, Lally has been a staple in the community.

Honored last year by the Shelton Democratic Town Committee, Lally served two terms on the Board of Apportionment andTaxation and two terms as an alderman representing Ward 1. He served on the Charter Revision Commission and ran for mayor.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com