Shelton celebrates Cedar Village’s completion

SHELTON — The old Carroll’s has been reborn as a new landmark — a development of housing and businesses dubbed Cedar Village at Carolls.

In a grand opening ribbon cutting Wednesday, developer and Shelton resident Don Stanziale was joined by friends, family, Mayor Mark Lauretti and members of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiling the four-story structure that the community watched evolve over the past few months.

“This building came out exactly or even better (than) my vision,” Stanziale said. “It was a big relief getting phase one completed after a majority of it was built during a pandemic.”

The construction on phase one was completed in less than 12 months. Stanziale recently received Planning and Zoning Commission approval for a Planned Development District for phase two of the project — a four-story building with 30 apartments and 31 parking spots on the corner of Coram Avenue and Hill Street.

“As a lifelong resident of Shelton, I remember frequenting Carroll’s before it closed,"” Stanziale said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help preserve its history while breathing new life into the property and the downtown as a whole. Most importantly, it provides residents with a high quality, sustainable living experience."

Cedar Village at Carroll’s rose from the site of the former Carroll’s Home Improvement, long a staple of Shelton’s downtown, which went out of business in April 2014 after 60 years at the site.

The first phase of the Cedar Village at Carrolls development includes 33 studio- and one-bedroom apartments, a handful of retail stores and parking for residents and shoppers. The existing L-shaped building was incorporated into the new structure.

“This is a continuance of revitalizing the downtown,” Stanziale said. “And there will be more to come from Cedar Village.”

Stanziale said the building, which will be self-managed by his sister company, Lakeshore Management, was built and will be maintained in an energy efficient and environmentally friendly manner, because the company has a commitment to sustainable development.

“The Planning and Zoning Department is excited to see the re-birth of downtown Shelton, and Cedar Village poses to be a cornerstone for future growth along Howe Avenue,” Alex Rossetti, Planning and Zoning administrator, said.

“We are thrilled that phase one is already complete,” Rossetti said, “and we wish the remainder of this project great success and look forward to seeing its physical development and economic benefits come to fruition.”

