Shelton charter committee gets suggestion for new tech committee

SHELTON — Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr., is calling for creation of a committee dedicated to the technology needs of the city and schools.

Anglace has recommended creation of a nine-member Technology Committee written into the city charter. He presented the proposal to the Charter Revision Commission at its remote meeting Monday.

“This pandemic has changed the way we live and work,” said Anglace. “It has also raised questions about how we provide city services going forward. This is an excellent time for us to engage in post-pandemic planning and taking advantage of the available technology to provide the improved and increased services expected by our citizens.”

Anglace said since technology purchases require money not now available to the aldermen through current provisions in the charter, the formation of a technology committee is the best approach.

“Technology is here to stay,” added Anglace. “We need to embrace it in all aspects of government going forward.”

The school district has already adopted the 1-to-1 Chromebook program, he said.

“(The school district’s) plan calls for a build out of this system from fifth grade forward,” said Anglace. “Some of us believe the cost of this system will escalate going forward. The technology committee would be an excellent body to oversee student results, measure the system’s value and plan for its ongoing funding.”

Anglace said the nine-member board would have three members from the business and industry sector appointed by the Board of Aldermen; three members from the school community appointed by the Board of Education; and one member appointed by the mayor; as well as the IT directors from the city and Board of Education. The mayor and school superintendent would serve as ex-officio members.

Anglace also suggested members serve two-year terms and be charged with the responsibility to examine ways to provide the public with service enhancements using IT platforms; to develop a five-year IT plan; and be responsible for maintaining IT security.

The committee would have the authority to examine any aspect of city government for possible IT improvement, said Anglace, and “do more for less.”

Anglace also recommended that, if an IT committee were to be ultimately approved by voters, a referendum should be held to approve $2.5 million for the committee, which would have the “authority as a building committee by the BOA to make expenditures.”

The Charter Revision Commission holds deliberations every Monday.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com