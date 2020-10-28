Shelton charter revision stirs political debate

SHELTON — The battle for president is headlining the ballot Tuesday, but it is the proposed revisions to the city charter that has sparked massive debate heading to Election Day.

The revisions — formed by the Charter Revision Commission and approved in August by the Board of Aldermen — include eliminating the Board of Apportionment and Taxation, increasing party maximums for elected positions, forming a citywide technology committee and allowing the aldermen to bond 3 percent of the municipal budget without referendum.

Along with choosing a president, ballots will also ask Shelton residents, “Shall the charter of the city of Shelton be revised in accordance with the report and recommendations of the charter revision commission?”

Social media has been abuzz for weeks on the topic, with supporters saying the changes will increase voter choice and power in the process and opponents charging that the revisions are Mayor Mark Lauretti’s apparent push to consolidate power and limit checks and balances.

“Laughable,” Lauretti said about claims of a power grab. “The charter has served the city well … it provides for a strong mayoral form of government and that was before I was ever elected.”

Opponents from both parties joined to form a political action committee, Envision Shelton, headed by former Assistant Superintendent of Schools Lorraine Rossner, to urge voters to deny the changes as presented.

“These people have no experience, no track record,” Lauretti said. “These are the same group of malcontents that lost the last election, Republicans and Democrats. They are simply trying to confuse the issue. At the end of the day, if people do not like what’s happening, they can make a change every two years.”

Rossner said approving the revisions are an attempt to “concentrate all decision-making authority in the hands of the mayor and Board of Aldermen.

“In a recent robocall, the mayor implied that the proposed changes were necessary to meet state requirement,” Rossner said. “That is simply not true. What is true is reduced financial oversight and enhanced partisanship puts our tax dollars, property values, educational system and our entire future at stake.”

Rossner said mistakes are bound to be made by either the current or a future administration, and these revisions would “leave us with essentially no provision for public recourse; Shelton’s residents would simply have to open their wallets and pay for it. And that is not how any American government should work.”

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. said opposition to the proposed revisions is mostly political.

“Those in opposition have not proposed alternatives, especially to the most important need for technology planning, upgrading, funding and continuity. To say you are totally opposed to this charter revision without having introduced alternatives is a disservice to the people,” he said.

As to eliminating the Board of Apportionment and Taxation, Lauretti and Anglace said A&T duplicates work easily done by the aldermen, which is the city’s fiscal authority.

Since the early 1970s, Anglace said, A&T members have been nominated by political parties and that nomination is tantamount to election. He also said A&T has for many years not submitted a budget recommendation, since the six-member board requires three from each party, meaning the mayor must break all ties.

Rossner disagreed that the board was redundant or ineffective.

“In light of the history of embezzlement and the rapid spend down of the fund balance, this is a time to increase — not decrease — financial scrutiny,” Rossner said. “The charter revision should have included a requirement to periodically use a different auditor with fresh eyes to look for improprieties. It’s unacceptable that the city has continued to use the same auditor who missed the embezzlement of nearly $1 million a few years back.”

The charter revisions also include increased majority party maximums, highlighted with a Board of Education shift from a near-even political split — 5 to 4 — to a heavily weighted 6 to 3. The Planning and Zoning Commission would also be expanded from six to seven members.

Rossner said creating a 6-3 split would further limit the voice of the community while allowing completely partisan control of all educational decisions.

“Look at some of the critical BOE decisions that have been made this past year,” Rossner said. “For example, the appointment of our interim superintendent and moving our athletic director from a full-time to a part-time position. Both passed on a straight 5-4 party-line split.

“Those decisions required only a simple majority to pass, but many other important decisions require a two-thirds majority vote,” Rossner added. “The proposed charter changes would ensure that every vote could occur along a straight party-line split and would eliminate the need for any discussion or compromise by the board.”

“It is already partisan,” Lauretti said of the Board of Education. “That is its nature.”

Anglace said the 5-4 board, at present, denies voter choice.

“The 5-4 minority representation prohibits the majority party from carrying out the will of the people because BOE policy requires six votes to change anything,” Anglace added. “Consequently, with four votes, the minority party can effectively thwart the will of the majority party chosen by the people.”

Increasing P&Z to seven members would adversely impact development in the city, according to Rossner, allowing “unbridled development in our community and would empower our city officials to authorize every new high-density construction proposal. Spot zoning with planned development districts could pop up anywhere.”

The commission also proposed increasing the level of bonding the Board of Aldermen can do without a referendum from 2 percent to 3 percent.

“The problem with increasing the bonding limit is they are asking taxpayers to increase the city’s credit limit while simultaneously gutting financial oversight,” Rossner said. “We should be rebuilding the fund balance instead of increasing our credit limit.

“This revision would empower the city government to further reduce transparency on financial matters over the next 10 years,” Rossner added. “It is worth noting that Mayor Lauretti is in his mid-60s, which means it is very likely that future administrations will be given budgetary carte blanche as well.”

Lauretti denied that the revisions would lead to higher taxes.

“They are just trying to confuse voters,” Lauretti said. “Everyone knows there is no one better than Mark Lauretti on taxes. Nobody.”

Opponents also charge the revisions allow Lauretti, or any future mayor, to make all the appointments to city board positions.

“In a democracy, leaders don't single handedly control everything; they build strong teams and delegate authority because they know that having more people involved in decision making improves the quality of decisions made,” Rossner said.

Lauretti said since the aldermen are required to approve the appointments, there is no issue with transparency.

Anglace said approving the revisions would be a boon for technology, adding it is “impractical to continue funding for technology under the current charter’s capital improvement program without damaging the city’s ability to fund its other annual infrastructure needs.”

Rossner said the teachers, principals and the district IT director know what is needed to be successful, and it is time for the aldermen to simply trust in their expertise.

“It’s clear that the hope was to convince parents, who are desperate to improve their child’s learning experience, to vote in favor of the charter revision, despite its obvious flaws,” Rossner said. “It is a blatant attempt to extort ‘yes’ votes from a population of frustrated parents and families.

“Note if the revision passes, it will not actually guarantee funds for the much-needed technology,” Rossner said. “Ultimately, the tech needs can be resolved without any adjustment to the charter. The BOA has the power to fix this situation right now but have chosen to play politics with our children rather than looking out for them.”

If the charter revision is approved, Anglace said, the plan would be to appoint the technology committee, have them request long-term funding from the aldermen via a referendum and then ask for voter approval of a fund intended to last at least 10 years.

“Those who observe that a technology committee can be appointed under the current charter as a Building Committee are correct but short-sighted as this committee would only last until the funds are exhausted and would not provide for the long-term needs of our community,” Anglace said. “Should this Joint Technology Committee be rejected, we will be hard-pressed to meet the growing needs of our technology users in our schools and in our community.”

