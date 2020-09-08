Shelton chief fires fifth police officer in six weeks as second investigation nears end

Shelton Police Department's Chief Shawn Sequeira speaks during Shelton High School's Shool Safety Community Forum in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday Feb 27, 2018. The forum dealt with school safety following Florida shooting. School leaders and Shelton police were on hand to talk about the safety measures the school has undertaken and to hear from families with concerns. less Shelton Police Department's Chief Shawn Sequeira speaks during Shelton High School's Shool Safety Community Forum in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday Feb 27, 2018. The forum dealt with school safety following Florida ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton chief fires fifth police officer in six weeks as second investigation nears end 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Police Officer Roger Falcone was fired Friday, according to the police chief, on allegations of misconduct while on duty, ethics and sexual harassment violations and lying in an attempt to cover up his transgressions.

Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said Falcone’s termination resulted from an internal affairs investigation that began weeks ago in connection with the Facebook posting of photos of officers changing their clothes in the department parking lot. Another officer has also been fired and one more awaits his fate, the chief said.

Falcone had handed in his weapon when placed on paid administrative leave during the internal affairs investigation. He cleaned out his locker Friday, the chief said.

“While on duty … (Falcone) took indecent photos of another officer in his underwear without the officer’s knowledge on police grounds and sent that pic via text for (union representative) Michael Lewis to exploit the officer and conspired to create a false narrative and later lied to the investigators that he took the photo off duty,” Sequeira said.

Lewis called the termination “unjust.”

“(Falcone) will be filing a grievance. There is no basis for the charges put on him,” Lewis said, speaking on behalf of Falcone. “The alleged victim has provided a written statement and given a verbal statement saying he was not harassed, and this was completely ignored by the city.”

The chief called Falcone’s behavior “reckless” and said it “proves that he is a liability to the department.”

“This type of degrading and offensive behavior is unacceptable,” the chief added.

Sequeira said his top priority is to protect the citizens and his employees.

“It is imperative to ensure a safe business-like work atmosphere for all employees,” Sequeira said. “That type of behavior will not be tolerated and lying was just cause enough for termination. It is unfortunate but with his past history, combined with this incident, resulted in termination.”

Falcone’s termination is the fifth such firing since late July.

Police officer Caroline Moretti was fired for allegedly lying and for conduct unbecoming a police officer in connection with photos posted on the police union’s Facebook page, which appeared to show officers changing their clothes outside.

In all, eight department members were subjects of the internal affairs investigation about the Facebook photos, Sequeira said during an update on the probe given to the Board of Aldermen’s Public Health and Safety Committee last week.

A ruling on Officer Dan Loris is expected soon, Sequeira told Hearst Connecticut Media. But, citing the ongoing investigation, Sequeira declined to comment on the specifics of the case regarding Loris, who remains on paid administrative leave.

Brian McPadden, Victoria Chapman and Christopher Robek received written warnings for not using good judgment in changing outside on police grounds, the chief told Hearst. Sequeira also said the trio, who’d had clean records up until then, would undergo mandatory ethics training.

Officer Michael Curran and John Napoleone, the union president, were also subjects of the probe, but were not disciplined for it.

Napoleone, however, was fired earlier this summer for dereliction of duty in an unrelated investigation which also resulted in the terminations of officer Michael McClain and Lt. Dave Moore.

READ MORE: Three officers fired for dereliction of duty

READ MORE: Internal affairs investigating six Shelton police officers put on leave

All of the officers who have been terminated or given written warnings have filed grievances.

Lewis, speaking on behalf of the officers, called the discipline “without cause.”

“The chief created the issue and they were only disciplined because the chief was embarrassed over the whole issue,” Lewis said.

In June, the union filed a grievance alleging three female officers were denied use of their headquarters restrooms while the 49 men had access. The police chief then limited use of headquarters locker rooms and bathrooms for both men and women and set up portable toilets for patrol officers in the parking lot.

The police chief said his department launched an investigation when photos of the officers changing in the parking lot were posted on Facebook. The images, which blocked out the officers’ faces, appeared to show male officers changing their pants and female officers in their bras as they changed their shirts allegedly in public.

READ MORE: After complaint female officers couldn’t use restrooms, Shelton Police set up portables

READ MORE: ‘Possible indecent exposure’ investigation after photos allegedly show police changing outside

Falcone’s termination letter states he was observed, through video surveillance footage, taking photos of another officer in the parking lot changing down to his underwear. Falcone was on duty at the time, the chief stated.

The photos were posted on Facebook and, according to the termination letter, the officer photographed stated that Falcone “did not have his consent to take his picture and reported that he was upset that he was degraded and exploited on the union’s Facebook page.”

In the letter, the chief said “such conduct inherently is unprofessional and creates a hostile environment for the entire workforce.”

Sequeira said during the ensuing internal affairs investigation, Falcone lied six times about his role in taking and posting the photos.

“By you not telling the truth it shows me that you don’t have the moral and ethical characteristics to be a police officer,” Sequeira stated in the letter.

The termination letter also notes a 60-day suspension Falcone received in 2014 in connection with a Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) System violation. The COLLECT System provides its users with access to other state systems and files such as Department of Motor Vehicles, Sex Offender Registry, Protective Order Registry and the Department of Corrections.

“Falcone has a previous history of lying when he ran a motor vehicle plate while off duty that resulted in serious discipline of a 60-day suspension,” Sequeira told the Herald.

Sequeira said this punishment resulted in a “last chance agreement with the city approximately five years ago.”

“The city was grateful and empathetic to give him a second chance,” the chief said.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com