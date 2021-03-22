Shelton church food drive helps restock Spooner House Brian Gioiele March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 3:24 p.m.
1 of6
Gail Schoennagel, left, hands off a bag of donated food to Huntington Congregational Church Pastor Lucille L. Fritz during a drive-thru food collection at the church in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 20, 2021. The collected food goes to the Valley Food Bank at Spooner House.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
Bob Sembera donates a bag of food during Huntington Congregational Church's drive-thru food collection in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 20, 2021. The collected food goes to the Valley Food Bank at Spooner House.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Huntington Congregational Church's Pastor Lucille L. Fritz hands off a bag of food to denise Melsenti-Wilson, left, during the church's drive-thru food collection in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 20, 2021. The collected food goes to the Valley Food Bank at Spooner House.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Sue Schmitt carries a bag of donated food during Huntington Congregational Church's drive-thru food collection in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 20, 2021. The collected food goes to the Valley Food Bank at Spooner House.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
SHELTON — The city’s residents stepped up big time to help fill the Valley Food Bank at Spooner House on Saturday.
Huntington Congregational Church hosted the drive-thru food drive and collected enough food and supplies to fully pack two SUVs — approximately eight shopping carts. The goods were delivered to Spooner House later that same day.