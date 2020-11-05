https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-church-hosts-Rotary-paper-shredding-event-15704022.php
Shelton church hosts Rotary paper shredding event
SHELTON - The Derby Shelton Rotary Club is hosting a paper shredding event on Saturday, Nov.14, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington.
Proceeds will be distributed to non-profit organizations and public agencies that serve or are within the towns of Derby and Shelton. A small container costs $5, a medium container, $10, and a large container will be determined on site.
The club will be following all social distancing guidelines. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will assist those attending to have papoer shredded.
