Shelton church hosts Rotary paper shredding event

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club recently announced the release of several community grants.

SHELTON - The Derby Shelton Rotary Club is hosting a paper shredding event on Saturday, Nov.14, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington.

Proceeds will be distributed to non-profit organizations and public agencies that serve or are within the towns of Derby and Shelton. A small container costs $5, a medium container, $10, and a large container will be determined on site.

The club will be following all social distancing guidelines. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will assist those attending to have papoer shredded.

