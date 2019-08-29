https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-city-meetings-Sept-3-7-14396437.php
Shelton city meetings: Sept. 3-7
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Trails Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Board of Aldermen Public Health & Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Cooperative Educational Services, 3 p.m., CES, 40 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull.
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Friday, Sept. 6
Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., VTD, 41 Main St., Derby.
View Comments