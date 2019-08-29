Shelton city meetings: Sept. 3-7

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Trails Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Room 303.

Board of Aldermen Public Health & Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.

Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Cooperative Educational Services, 3 p.m., CES, 40 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull.

Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Friday, Sept. 6

Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., VTD, 41 Main St., Derby.