Shelton city treasurer candidate profiles

There are two candidates running for one spot on the ballot for the city treasurer in the November election. Below are small biographies submitted by the candidates. The incumbent has been noted. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Robert Lally (D)

Lally is married with two children and three grandchildren. He has lived in Shelton for more than 50 years. He is a Navy veteran. Lally graduated from Quinnipiac University with a B.S. degree in business management. Lally was COO of F.A.S. International and was owner of Huntington Hardware and Huntington Rental Center.

Lally served two terms on the Board of Apportionment & Taxation and two terms as an Alderman representing Ward One. He served on the Charter Revision Commission and ran for mayor. Currently, Lally is deputy registrar of voters. In his spare time, he is on the board of St. Vincent De Paul Helping Hands of the Valley.

Raymond O’Leary (R), incumbent

Current job: Co-owner, Hubbell Farm; founder & president of Growth Services Group, a financial management services company.

Education: Croft, Waterbury; attended Post Junior College;

The most important issue in this election: Continued stable taxes and growth

Family: Linda Hooper, wife and partner for more than 40 years, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: City of Shelton Ethics Committee; BOE Finance Committee chair; BOE vice chairman and BOE chairman; current city treasurer. Past United Way Corps Division in Waterbury, Boys & Girls Club of Naugatuck Valley corporator and current treasurer of the Shelton Farmers Market.