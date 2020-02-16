Shelton closer to selling Chromium Process, a former brownfield site

SHELTON — Officials are one step closer to selling four parcels formerly owned by the Chromium Process Co. along Canal Street and now belonging to the city as part of the downtown’s revitalization.

The Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved an application from the city for the sale. The P&Z is required make a recommendation for any project or major improvement proposed on city land.

The report now allows Mayor Mark Lauretti to negotiate the sale of the property — four lots totaling 1.63 acres along with a 40-foot strip of property, some 10,840 square feet — to a developer.

City Administrative Assistant Jack Bashar said that by selling the land, “the property will then be added back to the city’s tax rolls and will be a major part of the downtown redevelopment plan.”

The city acquired the Chromium Process property through foreclosure, and state and federal brownfields funding helped with the environmental cleanup.

The Chromium Process operation, part of an industrial area developed in the late 1880s, was once a thriving factory site in the heart of downtown Shelton. The plant building and adjacent garage were razed in the fall of 2016, replaced by a parking lot.

Other business

The Planning and Zoning Commission also approved two other requests by the city.

Zoners unanimously granted a request for the city’s plan to sell property adjacent to 35 Saginaw Trail. Bashar’s letter stated that the property is in the city’s Pine Rock Park area and is zoned R-3 Residential.

Bashar stated that one of the abutting property owners, Gerard Fowler, has expressed interest in purchasing the site.

“The city has no use of the property, and it is now a vacant piece of property,” said Bashar, adding that the sale puts the land back on the city’s tax rolls.

The second approved referral allows city officials to negotiate the purchase of a one-acre lot on Meadow Street owned by Arthur B. Maybeck and Lupe A. Maybeck. The property is abutted to the west by some 24 acres owned by the city.

