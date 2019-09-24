Shelton company earns top supplier honors

Dr. Ramesh Wadhwani, CEO of Saisystems International, center, receiving the 2019 Supplier of the Year Category III award. Also pictured are GNEMSDC President & CEO, Peter F. Hurst, Jr., right, and GNEMSDC Board Chair Jim Linehan of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Shelton-based Saisystems International was recently honored as 2019 Supplier of the Year Category III by the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council (GNEMSDC).

The award was presented at the 2019 GNEMSDC Business Conference and Expo, which was held on Sept 10 and 11 in Springfield, Mass.

“We are very excited and humbled to take home Supplier of the Year Category 3 Award yet again,” said Saisystems International CEO Dr. Ramesh Wadhwani.

“For more than 30 years, we’ve built ourselves on quality, integrity, and our company core values,” added Dr. Wadhwani. “This award reflects the dedication of our team to deliver results that always exceed our client’s expectations. I am proud of my team and grateful to our clients for the nomination and especially to the GNEMSDC council for the award.”

The GNEMSDC serves to advance business opportunities for certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises. The Supplier of the Year Category III award is presented to outstanding minority business enterprises with revenue of $10 million to $50 million.

“It’s an exciting moment,” said Eric Hutchison, Saisystems account management director. “I’m glad I could be there to be a part of it. I know how hard the team works and it was great to see them be recognized.”

Dr. Wadhwani accepted the award on the company’s behalf. This is the second accolade this year for Saisystems International, having been honored as #3 Best Places to Work in CT by the Hartford Business Journal.

Saisystems International is a full-service technology and health company dedicated to making business systems operate smoothly. Saisystems Technology specializes in customized software solutions, data analytics, business intelligence and value-added resale products. Saisystems Health specializes in care management and revenue cycle management services.