Shelton company holding drive-through job fair

SHELTON — Express Employment Professionals will be holding a drive-through job fair on Wednesday, July 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of its Shelton office, 1077 Bridgeport Ave.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and state-mandated rules limiting the size of public gatherings, Steve Schwartz, owner of the Shelton Express office, said his company is creating a safe environment for job seekers.

“With the growing popularity of curbside pickups at stores, we thought we would adapt that model to the interview,” said Schwartz.

Job seekers can use this program to meet the company’s recruiting and employment specialists, learn about current employment opportunities in local communities, drop off resumes and schedule phone interviews — all without getting out of their car and while maintaining social distancing.

“We’re excited to host this unique job fair event as it allows us to keep everyone safe and meet new candidates who are looking for meaningful employment.” added Christine Schwartz, owner and employment specialist.

The Shelton Express office is a locally owned franchise of Express Employment Professionals. The company works closely with local businesses throughout the Connecticut Valley to understand their workforce needs and to provide qualified candidates in commercial, administrative, and professional positions for short- and long-term assignments.

As a full-service staffing provider, Schwartz said the company’s workforce solutions include evaluation hire, direct hire, temporary and contract staffing, professional search, and HR services.

For more information, visit www.expresspros.com/sheltonct