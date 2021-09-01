Shelton convocation is 'a family reunion' for teachers Brian Gioiele Sep. 1, 2021
Shelton educators celebrated their teacher of the year, Shelton High School’s Catherine Burgholzer, during the district’s annual convocation held Tuesday outdoors at Shelton High’s Finn Stadium. Pictured are Shelton High teachers, left to right, Catherine Dietelbaum, Tracey Rado, Lorena Snell, Denise Norse, Burgholzer, Stephanie Werdmann and Gini Vancil.
Aine Saranich opens the Shelton school convocation Tuesday, Aug. 31, singing the National Anthem. Aine is the daughter of school Superintendent Ken Saranich.
School Superintendent Ken Saranich with Shelton Teacher of the Year Catherine Burgholzer at the district's convocation Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Finn Stadium.
Shelton school Superintendent Ken Saranich shows off the bracelet he distributed to each school staff after convocation Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Finn Stadium. The bracelet, Saranich said, is to be a reminder that what each staff member does matters.
Shelton High teacher Chris Smith, winner of the district's 2021 Golden Apple Award, with Superintendent Ken Saranich and school Principal Kathy Riddle.
Sunnyside School teacher and 2021 Golden Apple Award winner Jessica Welsh, center, with Shelton Superintendent Ken Saranich and Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost.
SHELTON - With school opening just a few days away, administrators and staff gathered at Finn Stadium Tuesday for the annual convocation - a family reunion of sorts for teachers who spent months not seeing each other.
Superintendent Ken Saranich said holding the convocation was necessary to allow staff to bond and draw inspiration from each other as they prepare for the Sept. 8 opening.