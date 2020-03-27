Shelton coronavirus cases up to 18

SHELTON — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Shelton increased again Friday, one day after the city’s first confirmed COVID-19 related death.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District updated the number of positive coronavirus cases to 18 in data released Friday.

In all, there are 37 residents in the Naugatuck Valley that as of 3 p.m. March 27 had tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the positive tests have been from Shelton, followed by seven in Naugatuck, five in Seymour, three in both Ansonia and Derby, and one in Beacon Falls. No specific information was available on the Shelton residents.

The health district, in a release Tuesday, stated that “community spread/transmission is now occurring in the Valley. People have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Please practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”

The NVHD states that, of the 37 testing positive in the Valley, four men and four women are 80 and older; three are men between 70 and 79; three men and two women between 60 and 69; three women and one man are between 50 and 59; three men and one woman between 40 and 49; five men and five women are between 30 and 39; and one man and two women are between 20 and 29.

Statewide, as of March 27, there were more than 1,200 confirmed cases and 27 reported deaths, including the man from Shelton. Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least April 20, and closed all “nonessential” businesses, until further notice. Lamont said Tuesday that schools may remain closed until the fall.

According to the press release, the NVHD works closely with the state Department of Public Health, local hospitals and outpatient healthcare providers to identify persons under investigation who are Valley residents.

The NVHD defines a “person under investigation” as anyone who has been identified as someone who may have the virus that causes COVID-19 or who was under investigation but tested negative.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at www.ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

The NVHD release states that the physician who ordered the coronavirus test for the patient and health district staff will contact individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

“Those individuals will remain in quarantine at their homes,” stated the NVHD release. “Individuals who reside in the same household as a laboratory confirmed positive case will also be required to self-quarantine at their home. Health department staff will work with the patients to investigate and determine if additional individuals need to be notified or require 14-day self-monitoring periods at home. If an individual is inpatient or in a healthcare facility, that facility will lead the investigation.

