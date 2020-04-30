Shelton coronavirus deaths near 100, positives at 398

SHELTON — Five more coronavirus-related deaths bring the city’s laboratory-confirmed total to 80, as the city’s total positives sit just less than 400.

Shelton now stands at 398 positives, by far the largest number in the Valley, according to data released Wednesday by the Naugatuck Valley Health District. Beyond the laboratory-confirmed COVID-related deaths, the NVHD states that there are 16 “probable” deaths from coronavirus complications.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed away due to COVID-19 complications,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, adding that the Valley now has more than 1,000 positive cases since the first case was reported in mid-March.

Stelmaszek stated that the addition of probable COVID-19 associated death data is now being reported in response to the state of Connecticut now reporting probable death data.

“Our condolences continue go out to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” said city Public Safety Director Michael Maglione, adding that, beside the vast number in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities, there are more than 190 different spots with individuals testing positive throughout Shelton, with varying age ranges.

The latest five laboratory-confirmed deaths were residents of nursing homes in the city. Data show that 275, or 27 percent, of the 1,021 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 179 of Shelton’s 398 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD data, 99, or 36 percent, of the 275 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In all, using the state numbers, some 35 percent of the 476 nursing home residents in Shelton have at least tested positive for COVID-19. No records are released on hospitalizations.

Statewide, positive cases sit at more than 26,500 — 10,985 of those in Fairfield County — with 2,168 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Overall, there are 1,691 people — a drop of more than 41 in 24 hours — hospitalized with COVID-19. The numbers have prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home is necessary.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping six feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 83 were people 80 and older, 21 were between 70 and 79, five were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Beside Shelton’s 398 positive cases reported Monday, there were 174 in Naugatuck, 168 in Ansonia, 150 in Seymour, 98 in Derby and 33 in Beacon Falls.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 201 people are 80 and older; 94 are between 70 and 79; 160 are between 60 and 69; 163 are between 50 and 59; 156 are between 40 and 49; 135 are between 30 and 39; 102 are between 20 and 29; and 10 between 10 and 19 years of age.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least May 20 and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The governor has stated that schools may remain closed until the fall.

“Residents should continue to heed the advice of their chief elected officials and stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing to avoid exposure and further spread of the virus,” Stelmaszek said.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

