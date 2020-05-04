Shelton coronavirus positive tests eclipse 400, deaths reach 100

SHELTON — The city’s positive coronavirus tests eclipsed 400, with two laboratory-confirmed deaths, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Friday.

Shelton now has 417 positives, by far the highest total in the Valley, along with 83 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. Adding in “probable” coronavirus-related deaths brings the city’s total to 100.

“Today, NVHD learned of one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 associated death who was a female nursing home resident in Shelton,” said heath district Director Jessica Stelmaszek on Friday, adding that the Valley now has 1,101 positive cases since the first case was reported in mid-March. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Stelmaszek stated that the addition of probable COVID-19 associated death data is now being reported in response to the state of Connecticut now reporting probable death data.

Data, as of Friday, shows that 289, or 27 percent, of the 1,084 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 191 of Shelton’s 417 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD’s Friday data, 103, or 36 percent, of the 289 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Statewide, positive cases sit at more than 29,000 with 2,495 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Overall, there are 1,488 people — a drop of 63 in 24 hours — hospitalized with COVID-19. The numbers have prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home is necessary.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 87 were people 80 and older, 24 were between 70 and 79, six were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Beside Shelton’s 417 positive cases reported Saturday, there were 187 in Naugatuck, 181 in Ansonia, 164 in Seymour, 113 in Derby and 39 in Beacon Falls.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 214 people are 80 and older; 100 are between 70 and 79; 169 are between 60 and 69; 180 are between 50 and 59; 169 are between 40 and 49; 143 are between 30 and 39; 111 are between 20 and 29; 14 between 10 and 19 years of age; and one between ages 0 and 9.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least May 20 and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The governor has stated that schools may remain closed until the fall.

“Residents should continue to heed the advice of their chief elected officials and stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing to avoid exposure and further spread of the virus,” Stelmaszek said.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com