Shelton coronavirus-related death toll at 131

SHELTON — Four deaths — all nursing home residents — from coronavirus-related complications were reported Tuesday, raising the overall city death toll to 131.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Tuesday, COVID-19-related cases in Shelton jumped to 523. The city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths now stand at 107, with probable cases at 24.

The increase in the city’s death toll comes less than a week after Gov. Ned Lamont’s Phase 1 reopening. While outdoor restaurants were the hallmark of the Phase 1 plan, some other services also were open for business.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

To minimize the amount of people who can potentially be exposed, designate one person per household as the person who will do the grocery shopping or other essential errands. If you must go out in public, please wear a cloth face covering.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

In addition, individuals must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, hired car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Overall, as of Tuesday, there are 1,541 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 360 in Naugatuck, 253 in Ansonia, 213 in Seymour, 150 in Derby and 42 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 444, or 28 percent, of the 1,541 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting.

According to NVHD’s Tuesday data, 162, or 36 percent, of the 444 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 41,303 — 15,355 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 3,769 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 12 to 694.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 311 people are 80 and older; 152 are between 70 and 79; 224 are between 60 and 69; 239 are between 50 and 59; 221 are between 40 and 49; 205 are between 30 and 39; 145 are between 20 and 29; 27 between 10 and 19 years of age; and seven between ages 0 and 9.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

