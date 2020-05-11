Shelton coronavirus-related deaths at 111

SHELTON — Three reported coronavirus-related deaths brings the city total to 111.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Friday, COVID-19-related cases in Shelton reached 445. With the three deaths, the city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 90, with probable cases at 21.

Overall, as of Friday, there are 1,217 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 228 in Naugatuck, 197 in Ansonia, 185 in Seymour, 121 in Derby and 41 in Beacon Falls.

Data shows that 321, or 26 percent, of the 1,217 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 199 of Shelton’s 445 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD’s Wednesday data, 122, or 38 percent, of the 321 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 32,411 — 12,879 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 2,718 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 49 to 1,336, the 15th such decrease in the past 16 days. The numbers prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 97 were people 80 and older, 29 were between 70 and 79, seven were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 233 people are 80 and older; 118 are between 70 and 79; 180 are between 60 and 69; 194 are between 50 and 59; 182 are between 40 and 49; 167 are between 30 and 39; 119 are between 20 and 29; 20 between 10 and 19 years of age; and four between ages 0 and 9.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools through the end of the present school year and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

