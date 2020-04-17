Shelton could see $4.4M in project reimbursements

SHELTON — The city could soon be adding some $4.4 million to its coffers.

The Board of Education, during a special virtual meeting Thursday unanimously voted to authorize interim Superintendent Beth Smith to prepare closeout paperwork for state reimbursement on four completed school construction projects, one of which was finished in 2008.

Facilities Director John Calhoun, who was on the virtual meeting, told board members that all projects are complete, and the paperwork could now be filed to obtain the state reimbursements.

The figures are based on the state reimbursing an estimated 40 percent of the project cost.

The largest estimated return will come from the nearly $24 million Shelton High School renovation finished in 2008. Smith said the renovation included upgrades to the locker rooms and library as well as science labs on the fourth floor. The return is estimated at $3,185,600. The city has already received $5.8 million of the overall anticipated $9 million reimbursement.

The other projects are the Sunnyside School roof, done last year for $1.2 million with an estimated reimbursement of $335,815; the high school sprinkler system, finished in 2017 at $1.6 million, with an estimated return of $640,000; and the Elizabeth Shelton School windows, finished last year at $1.6 million, with some $264,779 coming back to the city.

The city has already received state reimbursements of $149,985 for the Sunnyside School roof and $373,343 for the Elizabeth Shelton School windows. Filing the closeout paperwork allows the city to recoup the remaining reimbursements.

While the projects were done at school buildings, the city covered the costs, said school Finance Director Rick Belden, so all reimbursements are paid to the city.

The Board of Education also formally approved a graduation commencement date of June 18 for the sole purpose of printing diplomas. By order of Gov. Ned Lamont in response to the coronavirus pandemic, schools are closed until at least May 20.

In other business, the board voted to revise the district’s grading calculation regulations, waiving year-end exams.

The board also unanimously revised graduation requirements for the Shelton High School classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The community service graduation requirement will be revised to .3 and total credits for graduation revised to 25.3. This waives the .1 community service graduation requirement for this year for each class and removes it from the community service and total credits for graduation. The original graduation requirement for those classes was 25.4 credits.

The board also approved a revision to the promotion requirement for each of the high school classes.

For the Class of 2021, current juniors, promotion to grade 12 students must earn 17.2 credits through coursework. Students must pass English III. In addition, students promoted to grade 12 must have fulfilled enough of the graduation requirements to allow the student to graduate in June. This waives the .1 community service promotion requirement for this year and removes it from total credits earned through coursework. It was 17.3 credits and included community service for promotion.

For the Class of 2022, current sophomores, promotion to grade 11 students must earn 11.1 credits through coursework. Students must pass English II. This waives the .1 community service promotion requirement for this year and removes it from total credits earned through coursework. It was 11.2 credits and included community service for promotion.

The Class of 2023, current freshmen, will be promoted to grade 10 students must earn 4.5 credits through coursework. This waives the .1 community service promotion requirement for this year and removes it from total credits earned through coursework. It was 4.6 credits and included community service for promotion.

“Those students who have completed their 10 hours of community service will earn it this year,” said Smith. “The Capstone requirement will remain. (Interim SHS Principal) Kathy Riddle has worked out a plan for seniors to finish it virtually. Current juniors will finish it next year.”

